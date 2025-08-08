Nasreddine Nabi to miss Stellies clash due to critical family emergency

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that coach Nasreddine Nabi will miss their Betway Premiership opening encounter against Stellenbosch FC due to a family emergency involving his wife.

“We regret to inform our supporters that coach Nasreddine Nabi will not be traveling with the team to Cape Town for our opening game of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season against Stellenbosch FC this Sunday,” Chiefs said in a statement.

“A critical accident involving his wife has occurred at his home in Tunisia, prompting the coach to travel this evening to be with her and the family.

“In Coach Nabi’s absence, first assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef and second assistant coach Cedric Kaze will be on the bench for the upcoming game.

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to extend its best wishes to Coach Nabi and his family during this challenging time. We ask all supporters to keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement concluded.

Amakhosi also confirmed that Nabi is only expected to return to South Africa once the situation has stabilised.

Meanwhile …

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch announced that their game against The Glamour Boys at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town has been sold out.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 5:30pm.

