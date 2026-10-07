New arrival Renaldo Leaner wants to own Kaizer Chiefs’ goalkeeper gloves

Kaizer Chiefs new goalkeeper, Renaldo Leaner is probably eager for the restart of the season so that he can continue where he left off before the elongated three-week FIFA calendar break.

Leaner, who joined Amakhosi from Sekhukhune United in the off-season, made his debut for Amakhosi in their 0-0 Betway Premiership draw against Golden Arrows at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on September 20. He dished out an impressive performance, and is certainly looking forward to more clean sheets in the Chiefs colours after he was drafted in at relatively short notice.

The 28-year-old Capetonian stepped onto the big stage after number one goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen suffered an injury. Petersen had been going through a bad patch, conceding easy goals; and the lay-off could come in handy in his quest to regain his confidence.

READ: Injury gives Chiefs struggling Brandon Petersen time to regain confidence

“It was really exciting for me to play my first game because it has always been a dream for me to play for Kaizer Chiefs, one of the biggest teams in South Africa,” he told the Amakhosi website.

A consummate professional who takes his football extremely seriously, Leaner grabbed the opportunity with both hands, making two particularly good close-range saves that kept Amakhosi in the game. He commanded his penalty area with authority throughout the 90 minutes, showing wise judgement in coming off his line to claim the ball or punch it away from danger to ensure his, and Amakhosi’s goal, remained unbreached.

“I was able to make those saves because I went into the game with confidence and was very focused, which made me ready for action,” he says.

With Petersen still expected to be unavailable when domestic football resumes next week, the shot-stopper intends to capitalise on his opportunity to feature more in the Chiefs goal by working even harder to continuously improve.

“I see a bright future for myself where I can become a better goalkeeper in the future and achieve great things in my career,” he says.

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