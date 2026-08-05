New Bucs star Neo Rapoo happy to have finally donned the Pirates jersey

South African junior international Neo Rapoo is excited to have finally made his debut for Betway Premiership defending champions Orlando Pirates this past weekend.

Regarded as one of the country’s brightest young talents, the 20-year-old completed a transfer from Siwelele to the Buccaneers during the off-season. He was part of South Africa’s victorious side in the 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, which later represented the country in the Fifa Under-20 World Cup, where they finished in the Round of 16.

‘I’m privileged to play for this big club and blessed as well’

“Firstly, I didn’t believe it was actually happening, but once I came on, I just told myself to keep it simple and just enjoy the moment, you know, because I’m privileged to play for this big club and blessed as well,” Rapoo was quoted on the Pirates website.

According to the player, adapting to the new environment was not as daunting as it would have been for many youngsters beginning a new chapter. He credits the experienced players in the camp for ensuring his seamless transition.

“It’s been good,” he said. “I didn’t feel new at all. I felt like I have been there before, everyone was friendly. Makhehleni Makhaula has been a grootman that just taught me a lot and made me feel at home.”

Having been brought up through Matsatsansa’s academy ranks before graduating to the Tshwane outfit’s senior team, Rapoo encountered a few familiar faces when he arrived at the Soweto Giants. The players he had previously shared a dressing room with were also crucial to his quick integration.

“Playing with (Oswin) Appollis, Tito Maswanganyi, Thalente (Mbatha) and others at SuperSport and coming here with (Bohlale) Ngwato and (Gamphani) Lungu – it just felt good to be there,” he added.

A seasoned international at youth level

Outside of club football, Rapoo has established himself as a seasoned international at youth level.

He admits that being exposed to such high-pressure situations have played a part in preparing him for the next step in his career.

“Yeah, it’s a dream to represent your country, and playing Afcon and the World Cup has taught me a lot about playing at the highest level for my age group,” Rapoo said. “The pressure that comes with it teaches you to calm your nerves and just be ready for when you have to play in front of a lot of fans, and for Pirates as well.”

As he replaced a seasoned professional in Deon Hotto on his debut, Rapoo stepped into a position that is not short on depth. Pirates’ left-back stocks also include Nkosikhona Ndaba, whose excellent debut season at the club has seen his rapid rise as a household name.

The player is aware of the demands this places on his plate as he looks to establish himself as a regular in the starting lineup. While relishing the opportunity to learn and measure himself against the more experienced players at the club, he is also aware of the unique qualities he possesses.

‘I’m still learning as a young footballer’

“Of course I’m still learning as a young footballer and learning a lot from Hotto, who has been at the club for a long time, but I do feel that with the quality of set pieces I can produce, I may stand out a bit,” Rapoo said. “Of course they are both top players that I can learn from as well.”

Quizzed on what the Bucs faithful can expect from him this season, Rapoo stated that one of his main objectives is to contribute to the club’s continued success.

“I’m ⁠just a young boy from Rustenburg that wants to be part of the club’s history and contribute with set-piece goals plus a lot of assists and goals just to get maximum points for the club and make the fans happy.”

Rapoo has another opportunity to run out at Orlando Amstel Arena once more this Saturday when Pirates kick off their MTN8 title defence against Durban City.

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