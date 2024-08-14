New Bucs star sends emotional message to former club supporters

After completing a transfer to the Buccaneers this week, new Orlando Pirates star Deano van Rooyen wrote a heartfelt farewell message to the supporters of Stellenbosch FC.

After beginning his professional career with Stellies and playing for the team for the last eight years, co-captain Van Rooyen has left the Cape Winelands to become a permanent member of the Sea Robbers.

In a touching message, the 27-year-old from Idas Valley expressed his pride at being able to represent and captain his hometown team.

”It has been a dream come true for me to play for Stellenbosch FC over the last eight years,” Van Rooyen said.

All-time appearance record

“Growing up in Stellenbosch, there was never a professional football club, so the moment the club was formed, it became my dream to become a Stellenbosch player.

“It was a huge privilege and honour for me to wear the maroon jersey, and there are so many memories that stand out from my time at the club — making my debut, winning the NFD [National First Division], and lifting the Carling Knockout.

“As a local, I am incredibly proud to have helped bring silverware to the club, and it is a great feeling to know that young players from Stellenbosch can look at my journey and know that it is possible to chase those dreams.

“It’s not easy; there are a lot of obstacles, and it requires a lot of hard work to be successful, but it is possible if you have the belief.”

Van Rooyen, who featured in 161 appearances for Stellenbosch, including the club’s very first match in 2016, turned his dreams into reality by breaking Stellies’ all-time appearance record and co-captaining the team to triumph in the Carling Knockout last season.

Armband weighed heavily

He said: “Being able to captain the club when called upon was a huge honour. I remember the first time I was in a match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium when Robyn Johannes handed me the armband.

“I knew immediately in that moment that I had an opportunity to showcase my leadership qualities. The armband weighed heavily, but I knew I had it in me to lead the team.

“It also helped that I was supported and could learn from the coaches and senior players like Lee Langeveldt, Morgan Gould, Jarrod Moroole, Rafiq de Goede, and Robyn along the way and then use those lessons to guide our younger players.

“And then, of course, being there to win the Carling Knockout is a memory that will live with me forever.

“It was incredibly special to lift the trophy as a local player, and it’s something I will carry with me until the day I retire.”

The Maroon Army

Through it all, Van Rooyen was also quick to credit the role Stellies’ 12th man played in his career, thanking the club’s famed Maroon Army for their devoted support throughout his time at the club.

“I also just want to say thank you to all of the supporters. I am incredibly grateful for the backing we received as a team and for the support I received personally.

“Stellenbosch will always be home, and it was a huge honour and privilege for me to get to play in front of the crowd at Danie Craven Stadium.

“I will cherish those memories, and I know that I will carry their support with me on the next step of my journey.”

