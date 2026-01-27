New era for Orlando Stadium after name change and rebranding

The Orlando Stadium, once the Mecca of football in the country, has been renamed the Orlando Amstel Arena in a booming commercial deal between Orlando Pirates and the Heineken/Amstel group.

The venue is home to the Buccaneers, and the high-caliber event, held on Tuesday morning, captivated the attention of the supporters and patrons.

It was graced by some of the country’s top celebrities and former players. The likes of Jabu “Shuffle” Mahlangu, Innocent Maela, Edward “Magents” Motale, Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena were some of the Pirates former players who were present. Music and TV personalities Kenny “Makhenzo” Nkosi, Mcebo Dlamini and MaWhoo also made an appearance.

The historical venue, also known as Esgodini saka Maminzela, is used by the Buccaneers for their home matches, and they have turned it into a slaughterhouse.

In the 1970 and 80s, epic clashes and matches used to take place at the venue between Pirates, rivals and neighbours Kaizer Chiefs during the famous Soweto derby, one of the biggest match in the African continent. The defunct Moroka Swallows and other major clubs used to thrill and entertain people at the venue.

Lately, the Buccaners have turned the venue into the slaughterhouse, where their matches are always sold out and tickets have become a most sought after commodity. Trying to get a win at the venue is almost a mission for many of Pirates’ opponents in the Betway Premiership.

This is a developing story and more details will follow…

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content