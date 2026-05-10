Soccer

New kids Village Boys on the roll with remarkable ascent to elite league

By Sunday World
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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 02: Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Pretoria University FC and Kruger United at Tuks Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The Betway Premiership will be graced by the presence of Kruger United next season after the Mpumalanga-based club secured automatic promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) top-flight.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Kruger United, a Mpumalanga-based club, has secured automatic promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) top-flight.
  • The club will compete in the Betway Premiership in the upcoming season.
  • Their promotion marks their entry into South Africa's highest football division.
  • This development is a significant achievement for the Mpumalanga football scene.
  • Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.
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