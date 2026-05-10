New kids Village Boys on the roll with remarkable ascent to elite league

The Betway Premiership will be graced by the presence of Kruger United next season after the Mpumalanga-based club secured automatic promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) top-flight.
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- Kruger United, a Mpumalanga-based club, has secured automatic promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) top-flight.
- The club will compete in the Betway Premiership in the upcoming season.
- Their promotion marks their entry into South Africa's highest football division.
- This development is a significant achievement for the Mpumalanga football scene.
- Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.