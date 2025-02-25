New measures taken to prevent bribery, fake tickets at derbies

The Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs early in February drew about 100 000 spectators, according to Bertie Grobbelaar, the CEO of Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA).

This comes amid mounting worries about the possibility of a stampede and the shady events that occurred at the FNB Stadium, where a 94 000-seat venue was crammed with fans and crowded.

The unpleasant experience for media and spectators who had original tickets is said to have been primarily caused by the sale of fake tickets and the bribery of security guards.

Grobbelaar, accompanied by Pirates and Chiefs media officers Thandi Merafe and Vina Maphosa, told reporters at the FNB Stadium auditorium on Tuesday morning that SMSA would be strengthening security and introducing a new ticketing system.

Increase in fraudulent tickets

“As Stadium Management, we have identified over the last couple of seasons an increase in the number of fraudulent tickets and access control we have at the venues, specifically at sold-out games,” Grobbelaar said.

“The plan has always been to implement a new ticketing system and an option at the start of the 2005/06 season, but unfortunately with the previous derby, it was evident that we needed to accelerate that process.

“During our debriefing with our stakeholders, we identified two issues that contributed to the problems we have had.

“One being fraudulent tickets and scanning issues. In some instances, there were people [security] taking bribes to allow people inside the stadium.

“So, I will be brutally honest and disclose the numbers. At the derby, in an 87 000-capacity stadium, we had just access to about 100 000 people inside the venue.”

Additionally, Grobbelaar has confirmed that fans will be able to buy tickets through WhatsApp thanks to the new ticket system and service provider.

Maphosa said: “We as Kaizer Chiefs are excited about this development because it is something we have been looking forward to.

Soweto giants welcome new measures

“We would like to welcome open tickets with open arms and wish that the consumers, who are the fans, will embrace this change.”

Merafe added: “This is one of the most important press conferences because it is going to bring about change in how we have done things in the past to a new era of a safer ticketing system.

“The system looks at enhancing the fan experience when purchasing tickets because it will be more convenient as it will now be done from your phone via WhatsApp.”

The removal of till-slip tickets and the establishment of about 1 700 outlets nationwide where fans can buy thermal tickets are some of the new measures implemented.

The new ticketing procedure is expected to be implemented during next Tuesday’s Amakhosi versus Magesi FC match at the FNB Stadium.

