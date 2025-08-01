New Pirates skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi hopeful to lead Bucs to MTN8 glory

Orlando Pirates’ newly appointed captain, Nkosinathi Sibisi, is hopeful to lead the club to glory and clinch their fourth historic Wafa Wafa trophy in a row.

The Buccaneers and Polokwane City will turn it up in the MTN8 quarterfinal opener at a sold-out Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The game starts at 3pm.

Sibisi, who was recently appointed as Pirates captain for the upcoming season, said the team is revved up, and he wants to add a fourth record MTN8 title as the new leader.

“The foundation has been laid during preseason. We have new players, a new coach, fresh ideas, and also renewed energy from the players who’ve been with the team for the past few seasons,” Sibisi told the media after the MTN8 launch on Wednesday.

“We have quality players in every position, so we just need to work hard and win the MTN8 to set the tone for the rest of the season. Winning it three times in a row, you don’t forget the feeling.

“We want to do it for the fourth time because it’s a feeling you don’t want to lose. We want to defend what’s ours … to be in the club’s history books,” Sibisi added.

City believe they can beat Bucs

Pirates will face a confident City team in the highly anticipated match. City defender Tlou Nkwe said his teammates believe they can win against Pirates.

“Yes, we’re playing Pirates, but we are also Polokwane City; we are a bunch of talented footballers,” said Nkwe.

“I can’t say we are underdogs because this is our second season qualifying for the MTN8 consecutively. It’s not going to be easy playing against Pirates, especially in Orlando.

“The game is going to test us. We want to win; we can’t just go there and be pushovers. However, the pressure is on them because they signed many players who want to prove themselves, along with a new coach.”

MTN8 Quarterfinal Fixtures:

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City | Saturday: Orlando Stadium (3pm)

Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy | Saturday: Peter Mokaba Stadium (6pm)

Stellenbosch FC vs AmaZulu | Sunday: Cape Town Stadium (3pm)

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay | Sunday: Lucas Moripe Stadium (6pm)

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content