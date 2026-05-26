New sponsors, Fifa and Bafana Bafana windfall boost Safa coffers

The South African Football Association (Safa) is experiencing a significant improvement in its coffers ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The association, which has struggled financially in the last couple of years, received a financial boost from Bafana Bafana qualifying for the coming Fifa World Cup and the arrival of new sponsors like Standard Bank and Adidas, to mention but a few.

The news was revealed at this past weekend’s ordinary congress at the Birchwood Hotel & Conference Centre on Sunday.

Ordinary Congress capped a successful weekend that began with a national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Friday.

The NEC meeting was followed by a constitutional congress on Saturday, and finally, the ordinary congress took centre stage on Sunday.

The chairman of the finance committee, Mxolisi Sibam, said the arrival of new partners and Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup will boost the association’s financial recovery.

Four NEC members expelled

“We can see recovery coming up in 2026. It is going to be a very, very good year for us as the association, and in 2027 we will start stabilising going forward,” Sibam said.

The Fifa World Cup funds will come in very handy for the federation.

For showing face and finishing in the group stages, South Africa is guaranteed $9-million (R144-million at the current rand/dollar exchange rate). Plus, every qualified nation is entitled an extra $1.5-million to cover preparation costs

Meanwhile, Safa has expelled four NEC members who were suspended. The association suspended Monde Montshiwa, Gladwyn White, Emma Hendricks and Orapeleng Setlhare after a brawl and physical altercation ensued in the Safa NEC meetings earlier this year.

The skirmish was captured on video, which went viral in the local diski circles.

The four are vociferous about opposing President Danny Jordaan‘s intention to run for a fourth term. They claim that he must step down until his court case is finalised.

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