New World Cup format comes with major commercial numbers

The Fifa World Cup concluded the quarterfinal round this morning, with football’s
greatest stage continuing to set new benchmarks not only on the pitch but across every
dimension of the tournament experience. As the competition intensifies, the numbers illustrate the scale and impact of the first-ever 48-team edition.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- The FIFA World Cup quarterfinal round concluded this morning.
- The tournament continues to set new benchmarks on and off the pitch.
- This is the first-ever World Cup edition featuring 48 teams.
- The competition is intensifying as it progresses.
- Detailed coverage is available in the Sunday World e-edition.