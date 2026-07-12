New World Cup format comes with major commercial numbers

The Fifa World Cup concluded the quarterfinal round this morning, with football’s

greatest stage continuing to set new benchmarks not only on the pitch but across every

dimension of the tournament experience. As the competition intensifies, the numbers illustrate the scale and impact of the first-ever 48-team edition.

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