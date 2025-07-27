NFD players hit double jackpot with elite league contracts, awards nods 

The exceptional performances exhibited by several players in the Motsepe Foundation Championship have not only culminated in lucrative contracts with clubs in the Betway Premiership but have also afforded them the opportunity to vie for recognition in the Premier Soccer League awards, following the league’s commendable decision to introduce three accolades specifically for this division.

All these past years, the nation’s National First Division has bestowed a solitary accolade, the Top Goal-Scorer award. However, this season, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has introduced three additional honors: the Players’ Player of the Season, Goalkeeper of the Season, and Young Player of the Season.

Among those poised to benefit from this decision by the PSL is the former Hungry Lions striker, Muzomuhle Khanyi, who was recently acquired by Stellenbosch FC. Having already secured the Top Goalscorer Award with an impressive tally of 17 goals, he now stands a considerable chance of clinching two further accolades, having been nominated for the Players’ Player of the Season.

The 26-year-old prolific forward finds himself in contention alongside the newly signed Chippa United midfielder, Banele Hlophe, who concluded his season with five goals, and Joslin Kamatuka of the newly promoted Durban City. The 34-year-old Namibian, Kamatuka, finished the season as joint-second top goalscorer, sharing this distinction with Black Leopards’ Bethuel Muzeu, as both found the net on ten occasions.

In the realm of the Young Player of the Season, the contest will feature the relegated Cape Town Spurs’ Luke Baartman, Tebogo Lekhatla from Casric Stars, and Siphamandla Mhlongo of Milford FC.

Meanwhile Sekhoane Moerane, whose commendable contributions between the posts propelled Orbit College FC towards their aspirational promotion to the Betway Premiership through the Promotion/Relegation Play-Offs, has earned a nomination in the Goalkeeper of the Season category.

Also contending for the accolade is Dumisani Msibi and Emile Lako.

