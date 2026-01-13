Nigeria, Chippa United goalkeeper last PSL player standing at Afcon

Chippa United and Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is the only Premier Soccer League-based player who is still featuring at the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

And a lot will be expected from him when the Super Eagles face Morocco tomorrow (Wednesday) in Rabat at 10pm.

Recently, Nwabali has claimed the number one jersey for the Super Eagles, pushing fellow goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Amas Obasogie to the bench.

In the group stages, where Nigeria topped the charts with three wins and a 100% record, Nwabali conceded four goals.

In the knockout phase, he has kept two clean sheets, in the 4-0 trouncing of Mozambique in the Last 16 and the 2-0 victory over Algeria in the quarterfinals.

Nigeria are bidding for a fourth Afcon title, while the hosts, Morocco, are searching for their first trophy win since 1976.

Both teams are undefeated, with Nigeria winning all five of their games, while Morocco have recorded four wins and a draw.

Victory against Algeria

Nigeria arrived in the last four after eliminating a resilient Algeria in the quarterfinals. The Super Eagles showcased their power and efficiency to secure a 2–0 victory and book their place in the semi-finals for the second successive tournament.

In-form Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored his fourth goal of the competition after he rose highest to thunder home a precise Onyemaechi cross with a powerful header.

For the second goal, striker Akor Adams sneaked in behind the defence, kept his composure, and rounded Luca Zidane before finishing into an empty net to make it 2–0.

According to statistics from CAF, Nigeria and Morocco will be meeting at Afcon for the sixth time, with all five previous meetings producing a winner.

This is their first meeting in 22 years at Afcon and the second time they face each other in the tournament’s semi-final.

Nigeria won the previous clash in 1980, triumphing 1-0 with Felix Owolabi scoring the winner in the 9th minute en route to their first title.

They met again in 2000 when Nigeria eliminated Morocco in their final Group D game with a 2-0 victory, with Finidi George and Julius Aghahowa scoring for the Super Eagles.

Their last Afcon game came in the group stages in 2004, when Morocco won 1-0 in their opening Group D match, with Youssef Hadji scoring the only goal in the 77th minute.

Coach proud of his players

“The Nigerian players are thrilled, and I am extremely proud of them. We really enjoyed the match,” said Nigeria coach Eric Sékou Chelle after their victory over Algeria

“I have worked a lot since taking over my role with the Nigerian national team; we put in significant effort during preparations. The Nigerian team has implemented my vision, and we must continue to work in this manner.

“We have another game, and we will prepare for it. Morocco is a strong team, and there will be pressure in front of the host nation.

“The best team will win. I am proud that we will face Morocco, and I hope it will be a good match, with the best team winning.”

