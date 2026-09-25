Njabulo Blom delighted to reunite with Gavin Hunt at Stellenbosch

Former Kaizer Chiefs utility player Njabulo Blom says he is excited to be joining Stellenbosch FC and reuniting with his former coach Gavin Hunt this season.

Blom joins Stellenbosch on a season-long loan from Indonesian Super League side Borneo Samarinda.

“Formalities were concluded ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, and the twice-capped Bafana Bafana midfielder has since arrived in Stellenbosch, where he will spend the remainder of the season plying his trade for the Maroons,” the club said in a statement on Friday.

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“Blom arrives in the Winelands with domestic and international experience to his name, having previously enjoyed two spells with Kaizer Chiefs, either side of a stint abroad with Major League Soccer outfit St. Louis City in the US.

“The 26-year-old will wear the No 35 jersey this season and could be in line to make his debut against his former side when Stellenbosch take on Chiefs in a league encounter on Saturday, October 17 2026.”

Ready for a fresh challenge

Reacting to his move, Blom expressed his delight to be back in South Africa and is looking forward to working with a coach who knows him well enough to help him improve his game.

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“I’m excited to be here and to start this journey in a new environment. I’m looking forward to the challenge and building relationships with my new teammates,” Blom said.

“I will do my best to help the team and see what we can achieve together. Stellenbosch is a professional and well-run club, and players who have played here in the past have enjoyed success, so I felt that it was a good environment for me to grow and to play competitive football again.

“I know coach Gavin [Hunt] demands a lot from his players, and that will also help me improve and get back to my best,” Blom added.

Blom joins the long list of experienced players Stellies signed this season, such as Terrence Mashego, George Matlou, Given Msimango, Bradley Grobbler and Thabiso Lebitso.