No Christmas fruitcake as Bafana knuckle down to hard work ahead of Egypt clash

While the majority of South Africans will be indulging and enjoying their Christmas merriments such as fruitcake, home-slaughtered meat and booze that’s enough to knock the hairs off your chest, there will be no such festivities today for Bafana Bafana players as they are knuckling down at training preparing for tomorrow’s monumental Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) encounter against Egypt, the most successful team at the tournament.

So determined are coach Hugo Broos’ boys that they are training and working hard when people are enjoying their Christmas day. Bafana will face the mighty Egypt in Group B second round of matches tomorrow at the Le Grand Stadium in Agadir. Kick-off is at 5:00pm. Both countries opened their Group B campaigns with 2–1 victories, defeating Zimbabwe and Angola respectively.

Bafana were impressive in their opening match against Angola and a lot is expected from them against the Pharaohs.

Here are some mouthwatering Bafana statistics against Egypt:

Of their previous Afcon meetings, Egypt have two wins and South Africa one victory. Their last Afcon meeting in 2019 saw South Africa eliminate hosts Egypt in Cairo, with a 1-0 win in the Round of 16. Thembinkosi Lorch scoring the game winner for Bafana Bafana in the 85 th minute.

minute. Current Egypt squad members Mohamed Salah, Trezeguet and Mohamed El Shenawy featured when the Pharaohs lost to South Africa at the 2019 Afcon, Ronwen Williams was in goal for South Africa.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos led Cameroon to the Afcon title in 2017 defeating Egypt in the final 2-1 in Libreville. Salah and Trezeguet both started the game for Egypt.

Overall, the nations have met 14 times, with South Africa winning eight games and Egypt four, with two games ending in a draw.

They also clashed in 2012 Afcon qualifying with South Africa winning 1-0 at home and the other game ended 0-0, neither team reached the 2012 Afcon with Niger qualifying instead.

South Africa is undefeated in their last six games against Egypt, winning four of these and drawing two.

Egypt’s last win over South Africa was a 1-0 win in a friendly game on the 15 November in 2006 in Griffin Park in London. Emad Moteab scored the games only goal in the 3 rd minute.

minute. For the second time at an Afcon finals Egypt came from a goal down to defeat Zimbabwe when they won their opening group game 2–1, they had also come from behind to defeat Zimbabwe in 2004.

By avoiding defeat against Zimbabwe, Egypt are now 11 games unbeaten in open play.

Bafana are now undefeated in seven games in open play in Afcon, their last defeat being against Mali in 2023.

They have won the last two games against North African teams, defeating Egypt and Morocco in 2019 and 2023, after previously going winless in four.

Past meetings:

Overall record:

Egypt: P14 W4 D2 L8 GF15 GA10 GD+5

South Africa: P14 W8 D2 L4 GF10 GA15 GD-5

Afcon only:

Egypt: P3 W2 D0 L1 GF3 GA1 GD+2

South Africa: P3 W1 D0 L2 GF1 GA3 GD-2

