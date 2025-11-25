No Mbokazi, no issues as Bucs beat Chippa and catch up with Downs

The absence of Mbekezeli Mbokazi in Orlando Pirates’ matchday squad for the first time this season was not a problem, as the Soweto giants managed to get the job done against a stubborn Chippa United side at the Orlando Stadium on a wet Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers won the match 2-0 via goals from Evidence Makgopa and Oswin Appollis and they are now joint log-leaders with Mamelodi Sundowns with both sides leading the pack on 25 points. However, Pirates have one game in hand, and they have an opportunity to overtake Masandawana when they face Durban City in Durban on Saturday.

Mbokazi was one of the notable absentees in coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s starting lineup, as the outgoing 19-year-old muscular defender is reportedly finalising a surprise move to MLS side Chicago Fire in the USA. Mbokazi was, however, spotted on the stands with the rest of the Pirates players who were not in the matchday squad.

On the positive side of things for the Bucs supporters, Ouaddou welcomed back the likes of Olisa Ndah and Makhehlene Makhaula on the bench, with starboy Relebohile Mofokeng making his return in the first eleven.

Mofokeng was in the thick of things in Pirates’ first late goal by substitute Makgopa, when his defence-splitting pass found Deon Hotto, who put in an exquisite cross for the Bafana Bafana international striker, who made an easy tap-in at close range.

Another substitute for Ouaddou that added the finishing touch was Appollis, who scored a cracker of a goal on the edge of the box to complete a league double against the Chilli Boys.

Pirates will now turn their focus on City on Saturday, while Chippa will want to dust themselves off and get a result against Siwelele FC also on Saturday.

