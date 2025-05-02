Ntseki’s Bafana Bafana CHAN squad getting ready for Malawi

Coach Molefi Ntseki and his African Nations Championship (CHAN) squad have finally left for Lilongwe to play against Malawi in the first leg of the qualifiers at the Republic Stadium on Saturday.

Ntseki, a former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana head coach, was relieved to have travelled with his full complement of players on Thursday afternoon ahead of the important CHAN qualifier. The South Africans will host their COSAFA neighbours in the return match at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane on Sunday, May 11.

Intense training workout

The team had an intense training workout on Wednesday. And the coach said he was happy to see the amount of work the players put into the session.

“It has been very difficult, I must say. Because clubs are playing today on Wednesday, and clubs are playing over the weekend, and we had a lot of withdrawals due to club commitments,” he said.

“I think everybody is aware that the league is nearing an end and teams in the PSL are working very hard to be in the top eight. Some are working very hard to be in the top three. And some are working very hard to win the championship, while some are working very hard to avoid relegation.

Since CHAN is not a Fifa competition, it was very difficult to get all the players that they called up for the travelling party. So, Ntseki was very happy to have all his players.

Tactical plan

“It’s the first time that we have a full squad. And we were able to start working on our tactics and making and creating different moments of the game for a better tactical understanding so that we are able to execute our tactical plan.

“But I think the attitude of the players is very good, and it has always been like that. Our players, they really want to be part of the national team. And you can see some of them had to call me, and talk to me about them coming to the camp, which was very good,” he added.

Ntseki has added the likes of PSL players Samkelo Zwane, Tebogo Potsane, Kamohelo Mahlatse, Wayde Jooste, Kwanda Mngonyama, Reyaad Pieterse, Aden McCarthy, Mondli Mpoto and Sammy Seabi to mention a few.

