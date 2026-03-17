Nuno Santos says three points will be crucial against tricky Gallants

Mamelodi Sundowns have a chance to go above Orlando Pirates and open a two-point gap when they take on a tricky Marumo Gallants side at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sundowns are currently second in the Betway Premiership standings, one point behind leaders Pirates, who dropped points at the weekend against Siwelele FC.

The reigning league champions now have an opportunity to be in the driver’s seat by snatching all three points at home against Gallants, with nine games still to be played.

Sundowns yet to beat Gallants this season

Masandawana has, however, not been able to beat Gallants in two attempts. The first being the Carling Knockout, where they lost 7-6 on penalties, while playing to a goalless draw in the league.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Sundowns star midfielder Nuno Santos said that despite Gallants languishing just outside of the relegation zone, they will not be a walk in the park.

“In football, there are no easy games, so we have to approach the match against Gallants with the right mentality and focus and with the intention to win,” Santos said.

“By doing so, we will be able to impose our style of play and have a positive game because, at the end of the day, the most important thing is walking away with three points.

‘Happy and adapted well to the new style of play’

Santos has been a revelation and one of the standout performers this season, bringing some Portuguese flavour in his first PSL season.

Reflecting on his time in South Africa, the 27-year-old said he is happy, and has adapted well to the new style of play.

“I’m enjoying it a lot since I’ve been here, but it’s a completely different football than in Europe, but I think I’ve adapted pretty well,” Santos said.

“Obviously, there’s a difference to the game here, and we as Europeans struggle a little bit in the beginning, but I think I’m enjoying myself, and my teammates also helped me a lot, and all of the coaching staff.

African style of play

The R20-million-rated attacker from Vitória Guimarães shared some of the challenges he faced adapting to the new style of play in Africa.

“I think in football, people want players who can do everything. They want players who can defend, assist, score, and win duels,” he said after their CAF Champions League 3-0 quarterfinal first leg win against Stade Malien on Friday night.

“We are all different, especially in Sundowns, we have players that can defend, players that can pass, players that assist and score.

“I’m an offensive player, obviously, I’m not going to be the best defender in the world, but I give my best defensively every game, and I think I’m improving as well. It’s one of the aspects here in South Africa that is different from Europe.

“There’s a lot of duels [sic] and the pitch doesn’t help, and that makes the game have more duels than usual. But I’m an offensive player, I will always be, but I’m trying to improve that part as well [of my game],” Santos added.

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