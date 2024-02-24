Nyatama eying permanent coaching gig at limping Dube Birds

Amid the drama and shenanigans brewing at Moroka Swallows, interim coach Musa Nyatama says he hopes to be entrusted with the permanent coaching role by the club management.

Swallows have recently been clouded with negative publicity, from missing the last two matches of the season following a player strike over unpaid salaries in December to the mass dismissal of players, Komphela and the entire reserve team coaching staff this month.

Even so, Nyatama, who is holding the fort as an interim coach for the second time running after Swallows parted ways with coach Steve Komphela this week, says he hopes the club will give him a chance and appoint him on a permanent basis.

I am prepared for the job

“Personally, this is where I now need to prove whether I’m prepared for the job or not,” Nyatama said.

“But going forward, I would obviously love to help the team survive in the PSL top-flight and do well in the Nedbank Cup.”

“We have been through this last season, and it was not an easy task for us but with the belief of the players and the technical team, it will help in finding the solutions to help the team going forward.”

Swallows will be entertaining Motsepe Foundation Championship side Platinum City Rovers in the Nedbank Cup last-32 at Isak Steyl Stadium in Vanderbijlpark on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

The Dube Birds will be going up against a Rovers side that is going through their own fair share of struggles, and currently languishing at the bottom of the Championship log standings.

Nyama said that despite that fact, they will not take their opposition lightly and have prepared well enough for them.

“The Vaal is the home of Moroka Swallows, and we appreciate the support that we get from the people of Vaal,” Nyatama added.

“But in terms of preparations, we take each and every game seriously, and we’ll not take Platinum City Rovers lightly.

“We watched their last game against Black Leopards where they lost 3-1, so I think they are a team that will come at us, but we are prepared for that.”

