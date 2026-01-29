Olisa Ndah makes a shocking exit from Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates confirmed on Thursday that they have reached a mutual agreement with defender Olisa Ndah to shockingly part ways.

“The Nigerian international requested an early release from his contract, a decision that follows careful and respectful discussions between the player and the club’s management,” reads the statement.

“Central to these conversations was a shared understanding to afford Ndah the opportunity to secure regular game time elsewhere as he enters the next phase of his career.

Ndah, 28, joined the Buccaneers during the 2021 season. He quickly established himself as one of the key defenders, with a commanding presence at the heart of the Pirates’ defence alongside the likes of Tapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi, and the defensive partner Thabiso Sesane.

Embodied Pirates values consistently

Strong in the tackle, assured in possession, and uncompromising in his commitment, he brought both steel and composure to the backline during a pivotal period for the Club.

“Over the course of more than 80 appearances at the Club, Ndah consistently embodied the values of Orlando Pirates. On the pitch, he was dependable and disciplined. Off it, he was a model professional who represented the badge with distinction.

“The club respects Ndah’s desire for increased minutes on the field. And it acknowledges his honest engagement with management throughout the process. It is in this spirit of mutual respect that an amicable decision was reached.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to thank Olisa for his professionalism, dedication, and service to the club. We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career. Both on a personal level and in his continued journey in the game,” the statement concluded.

Ndah becomes the second Bucs defender to leave the club recently. This after youngster Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who left to join MLS side Chicago Fire in the US.

