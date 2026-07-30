Olwethu Makhanya pens long-term deal with Scottish giants Rangers

Bafana Bafana international Olwethu Makhanya has officially joined Scottish giants, Rangers FC, on a four-year contract with an option to extend from MLS side Philadelphia Union on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was reportedly signed for $4.5 million (R75 million) and becomes the eighth addition ahead of the Scottish Premiership season.

“Rangers can today confirm the signing of defender Olwethu Makhanya from Philadelphia Union on an initial four-year deal, with the option of an additional year, subject to international clearance,” the club said in a statement.

Makhanya joins Rangers having recently travelled with Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the Americas. Despite not playing a single match, Makhanya’s impressive performances at the Philadelphia call-up to Bafana were enough to land him a long-term deal in Scotland.

‘A dream to play football in Europe’

Reacting shortly after joining Rangers, Makhanya said it has always been his dream to play in Europe and as honoured to join Rangers.

“I can’t even explain how I am feeling right now; it is honestly a big honour and a huge blessing for me to join such a big club with so much history. I can’t wait to get started.

“For me, it has always been a dream to play football in Europe, ever since I was a kid, so to be here is a dream come true.”

Rangers coach Derek McInnes also got an opportunity to react to the arrival of Makhanya, admitting that he has been watching Makhanya closely.

“We’re really pleased to bring Olwethu to the club. He’s a player we have watched closely, and we feel he has all the attributes to make a real impact here, while also continuing to develop his game,” McInnes said.

“For someone so young, he’s already gained experience in different environments. He is a strong, physical and confident defender, and I look forward to seeing him settle into the squad and show what he is capable of as a Rangers player.”

The Scottish Premiership kicks off on Friday, with Rangers set to open their account away to Dundee United.

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