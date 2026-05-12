Orbit College to confirm new venue for crucial final league game against Pirates

Relegation-threatened Orbit College have said that they will be announcing a new compliant venue for their final Betway Premiership fixture against Orlando Pirates next Saturday.

This is after the club confirmed that their must-win game against league title contenders Pirates will no longer be played at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, in Rustenburg, due to renovations taking place at the venue.

“Orbit College FC wishes to inform its supporters, stakeholders, members of the media, and the football community that the Betway Premiership fixture against Orlando Pirates scheduled for Saturday, 23 May at 15h00 will no longer be played at Royal Bafokeng Stadium,” read the statement released by the club on Tuesday.

Royal Bafokeng unavailable until June 30

“This follows confirmation from the stadium management that the facility will remain unavailable until 30 June 2026.

“The club is currently in the process of securing an alternative compliant venue capable of hosting a fixture of this magnitude. A final confirmation regarding the venue will be communicated by Friday, 15 May 2026.

“Orbit College apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the patience, understanding, and continued support from all stakeholders during this process.”

Orbit on knife edge

Orbit are currently battling for survival in their maiden season in the top flight, as they can’t afford to drop points in their last two tough games against Stellenbosch and the Buccaneers.

They are sitting just outside of the relegation zone on number 14 with 23 points – one point away from 15th-placed Marumo Gallants and three points adrift of bottom-placed Magesi FC.

So, their last two games will be crucial if they are to retain their Premiership football status next season.

For Pirates, it is a similar situation, as they are close to ending the reign of Mamelodi Sundowns, should they win their last two remaining games, first against Durban City and finally against Orbit.