Orlando Pirates add more firepower after signing Msendami, Chabatsane

Orlando Pirates is sending a strong message to the rest of the Betway Premiership clubs that they are leaving nothing to chance in their quest to win the 2025/2026 league title.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers reinforced their squad with the addition of Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane. Both were on the books of Marumo Gallants before this January transfer window period.

The 25-year-old Msendami has played in 13 of Gallants’ 14 league games this season. And he scored a single goal for Bahlabani ba Ntwa.

Pirates’ rivals Kaizer Chiefs were reported to be on the chase for the player’s signature as well. The Zimbabwean international is a speedy, attacking midfielder who has been very effective in Gallants’ attack since the start of the season.

Bright future in the game

At 23 years old, Chabatsane is a promising left-back with a bright future. He also missed a single game for Gallants this season. And that is one of the reasons the Buccaneers came knocking for his services.

The duo worked with Abdeslam Ouaddou when he was still coaching Gallants last season. And the coach knows and understands their strengths and weaknesses.

“Orlando Pirates is pleased to announce the signing of Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane, as the club continues to strengthen its squad ahead of the resumption of the 2025/26 campaign,” reads a statement from Pirates.

“The Buccaneers have reached an agreement with Marumo Gallants for the services of both players, with the transfers concluded on a permanent and immediate basis. Orlando Pirates would like to commend the leadership of Marumo Gallants for the professional and cooperative manner in which the transaction was handled.

To hit the ground running

“Following the completion of all the necessary clearances, Msendami and Chabatsane will travel to the North West Province, where the squad is currently in camp and being put through their paces by the technical team as preparations intensify ahead of the resumption of the Betway Premiership season. The Club looks forward to integrating both players into the group. And it believes they will add value and healthy competition within the squad,” adds the statement.

Pirates will resume their league campaign next Saturday on January 24. They are set to visit Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. They are leading the PSL log table and are sitting on 28 points. Second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns are on 26 points. A plus for Bucs is that they have a game in hand. Also that they are on the right groove to win their fifth title in the PSL era.

