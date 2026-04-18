Orlando Pirates back on top of the log after thrashing AmaZulu

Orlando Pirates regained their place at the summit of the Betway Premiership after an impressive 3-0 victory over AmaZulu at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Bucs have now opened a two-point gap between themselves and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns who were involved in the CAF Champions League on the same day.

Sundowns have two games in hand, and they should overtake the Buccaneers if they can win their two matches. And to catch up, Sundowns will play against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday night.

The 3-0 scoreline is not a true reflection of the match as Usuthu came determined to surprise the home side. They caused a major scare in the early stages when a solo run from Athini Maqokolo on the left almost resulted in a goal. But Pirates regrouped and started dominating the proceedings.

Pirates opened the scoring via an unlikely source, Yanela Mbuthuma. The lanky striker, who has been under immense pressure from the supporters, silenced his critics with a well-taken header in the 15th minute. He positioned himself well and executed his header intelligently, beating Usuthu goalkeeper Olwethu Mzimela hands down. It was his fifth goal of the season.

The red-hot Oswin Appollis increased the tally, making it 2-0 with a long-range grass-cutter that also left Mzimela with no chance. Pirates pressed on for more goals but Usuthu had stabilized their defence before the two sides went into the halftime break.

It only took the Buccaneers 10 minutes after the halftime to breach the visitors’ defence once again, and the goal from Relebohile Mofokeng was special and surely a contender for Goal of the Season. The 21-year-old unleashed a curling strike from outside the penalty area and as the ball curled into the top corner, Mzimela was left rooted to the ground. It was Mofokeng’s 10th goal of the season.

The goals have increased the goal difference between them and Sundowns. Goals could come in very handy if the scales are tied at the end of the season.

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