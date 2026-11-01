Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs in blockbuster Soweto Derby watched by Thierry Henry

If it means inviting a global star every year for the Soweto Derby to showcase the sheer quality of top-level South African football, then so be it, as the appearance of France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry saw Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs deliver a highly entertaining game at the FNB Stadium yesterday.

Even renowned international transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano promoted the most celebrated derby in South Africa and surely one of the best in the world building up to it.

Kudos to the people behind the initiative to advertise the Soweto Derby and SA football to the world.

Chiefs players seemed more motivated and confident, as they were all over Pirates, especially in the first half. Coach Fernando Da Cruz’s charges were in beast mode, with Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa bossing the midfield like nobody’s business.

But Pirates prevailed, showing more character and championship mentality. Yanela Mbuthuma opened the scoring for Bucs, but his goal was cancelled out by Pule Mmodi after capitalising on a goalkeeping error from Sipho Chaine.

However, it was Tshepang Moremi who had the last say, as he scored an easy tap-in to win maximum points from Amakhosi and claim bragging rights once again.

The atmosphere was boisterous and top-notch, and the organisation from stadium management and law enforcement was better than previous derbies. More goals could have been scored but both teams squandered clear-cut chances.

Of the two coaches, Bucs’s Abdeslam Ouaddou felt the pressure most as his theatrics of throwing himself face down on the ground after Moremi missed a sitter summed it up.

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Nonetheless, it was good game of high intensity football and even the DA made sure it was part of it, as it took its campaigning to another level.

A helicopter carrying the DA flag flew over the Calabash to convince the 90 000 spectators to vote for it on Wednesday.