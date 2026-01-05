Orlando Pirates bolster their attack with Andre de Jong’s signing

Orlando Pirates officially announced the signing of New Zealand international striker Andre de Jong from Stellenbosch FC on Monday.

“A new Buccaneer joins the ship! We are pleased to announce the signing of Andre de Jong. Welcome Andre!” the club said in a social media post.

De Jong officially joins Pirates after months of speculation. The 29-year-old has been lethal in front of goals and a menace to many defenders in the Betway Premiership.

His performances could not go unnoticed by several clubs, with the Buccaneers eventually winning the race to land his signature.

According to reports, the Sea Robbers pushed to sign the New Zealander until the transfer deadline in September last year, but Stellies resisted letting him go, as they, at that time, could not find his replacement.

However, Pirates pushed until they landed their man, who is expected to hit the ground running and bolster coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s attack.

De Jong will work alongside Bafana Bafana international Evidence Makgopa, Yanela Mbuthuma, Boitumelo Radiopane, and possibly Tshegofatso Mabasa in the striking department, should the latter not leave the club this January transfer window.

De Jong leaves Stellies having featured in 103 games, scoring 16 goals, with 11 assists, featuring prominently in the number 10 role in coach Steve Barker’s system.

Meanwhile, Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town City also unveiled their latest signing, Miguel Timm, from Sekhukhune United.

Timm is said to have been offered a deal that he could not resist and left a Premiership side for a lower division team.

The former Pirates midfielder made 14 appearances for Babina Noko, with only five starts, as he now joins what is referred to as an ambitious project at City, who are aiming to return to playing top flight football next season.

City is currently on number four on the log midway through the season and is five points adrift of leaders Milford FC, who are on 27 points after 14 games.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content