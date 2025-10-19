Orlando Pirates’ CAF Champions League hopes hang by a thread after 3–0 drubbing

Orlando Pirates’ journey in the CAF Champions League is hanging in the balance after the Soweto giants suffered a heavy 3–0 defeat to St Eloi Lupopo in the first leg of the second preliminary round at the Stade Frédéric Kibassa Maliba in Lubumbashi on Sunday afternoon.

The Congolese side made their intentions clear from the outset, taking full advantage of their home turf when Wannet Kashala opened the scoring as early as the third minute. The early strike set the tone for the rest of the match, with Lupopo holding on to their slender lead through the first half.

The second half saw the hosts come out firing on all cylinders, doubling their advantage in the 70th minute through Dramane Kambou. Ten minutes later, Jean Benoît Tukumbane sealed a memorable victory for Lupopo, hammering the final nail into Pirates’ coffin.

Back from international duty

The Buccaneers, who had several players returning from international duty with Bafana Bafana after successfully qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, made three changes to the squad that beat Siwelele FC 1–0 in their previous DStv Premiership outing.

Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou welcomed back captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, who returned to partner Lebone Seema in central defence. Sipho Mbule and Kamogelo Sebelebele also earned starts ahead of Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis.

Pirates Starting XI: Sipho Chaine, Thabiso Lebitso, Deon Hotto, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Sihle Nduli, Sipho Mbule, Masindi Nemtajela, Evidence Makgopa, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Tshepang.

Second bite of the cherry loading

A win in Lubumbashi would have secured the Buccaneers a place in the lucrative CAF Champions’ League group stages — effectively the last 16 — where four groups of four teams battle for a spot in the knockout phase.

Pirates had booked their place in this round after dismantling Lesotho champions Lioli FC 7–0 on aggregate in the first preliminary stage. Their opponents, St Eloi Lupopo, entered the tie determined to make home advantage count — and they did just that.

The Sea Robbers, who reached the semifinals last season before narrowly losing 3–2 on aggregate to eventual champions Pyramids FC of Egypt, now face a steep mountain to climb in the return leg.

It remains to be seen whether the Soweto giants can stage a remarkable comeback when they host Lupopo in the decisive second leg.

