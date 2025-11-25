Orlando Pirates can catch up to Mamelodi Sundowns if they beat Chippa at Orlando

Orlando Pirates will return to Betway Premiership action tonight when they take on troubled Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium, following a three-week break due to the Fifa calendar break. The match is scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

The Buccaneers will try to catch up to Mamelodi Sundowns, who lead the log by three points. The Sea Robbers’ two-game advantage over the Brazilians will also provide encouragement.

St. Eloi Lupopo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo eliminated Pirates in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League, which might have been a blessing in disguise for Bucs.

Without the demanding CAF schedule, Pirates, who have been playing bridesmaid for Sundowns in recent seasons, have a greater chance of overthrowing the Brazilians and winning the league for the first time since the 2011–12 campaign.

Chippa’s difficult hurdle to overcome

However, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and his team understand that it is still early in the season, but they must begin accumulating points if they wish to compete with the defending champions.

It is a welcome return to league action for the Buccaneers following a lengthy pause brought on by the international break.

They are back playing in front of their home crowd, hosting a Chippa outfit determined to cause an upset after finding themselves in unwanted territory early on in the season.

According to the Pirates website, Chippa’s standing on the elite level of South African football is under threat.

A tough start to the campaign has seen them drop to the bottom of the standings as the season approaches its halfway mark.

The Chilli Boys’ 2-1 win over newcomers Orbit College remains their only victory in 12 attempts.

But a three-week breather from competitive action will have been a welcome break for the men from the Eastern Cape, who are desperate to turn their fortunes around.

They face the unenviable task of trying to upset the Buccaneers, who have been a difficult hurdle to overcome on home turf.

Pirates have proud record to maintain

Pirates have collected points in each of their last eight league fixtures, overcoming a difficult start to take up second place in the standings.

Their recent travels have added another four points to their tally, courtesy of a stalemate against Sundowns and a convincing victory against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

It is at home where Ouaddou’s troops have enjoyed a longer winning run, claiming maximum points in each of their last four games without conceding while finding the net five times.

The only blemish to their record in Soweto is their defeat to Sekhukhune United in their season opener, which remains the only instance where their passionate home support witnessed a goal scored against them.

With a proud record to maintain, Pirates now target a struggling Chippa as they aim to kickstart a robust end to the year.

They also reported that they could be boosted by the return of midfielder Sihle Nduli, who missed the Carling Knockout clash against Richards Bay, while Olisa Ndah and Makhehleni Makhaula both inch closer to featuring for the first time this season.

