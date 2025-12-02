Orlando Pirates captain hopes to gift fans with second trophy this season

With just less than a week left before the much-anticipated Carling Knockout final, Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi says the best gift for the fans would be delivering the elusive trophy.

Pirates will cross swords with Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday evening. The sold-out game is scheduled to get underway at 6pm.

Speaking to the media ahead of the encounter, Sibisi thanked the Bucs fans for their support since the start of the season. He said the best gift for them would be the Carling Knockout trophy.

The first and last time Pirates won the knockout competition was during the 2011 season. And this was despite reaching nine finals. They won it when they beat the now-defunct Bidvest Wits 3-1.

Christmas gift for fans

“It’s the festive season now and a season of gifting. So this one [Carling Knockout] is for them. If we can get this one, it will be a gift from us to them. For always filling up the stadium this season,” Sibisi said.

“It’s been quite a unique feeling to play in sold-out stadiums since the season started. Probably every week we play.

“So, for us, it’s always nice whenever we have our 12th man there to give us that push. And I think the boys haven’t disappointed.”

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has already inspired the Buccaneers to their fourth consecutive MTN8 trophy at the start of the season. And he will be setting his sights on adding another trophy to the cabinet.

Competition is vital milestone for club

“I think the competitions we participate in have their own values. And the Carling Knockout is also a very important competition for us,” Ouaddou told the media.

“We know that the competition is what the club has been chasing for many years. So it will be very interesting and enjoyable to win, and a wonderful festive gift for our fans.

“I heard that the stadium is sold out, which means that we will have a lot, a lot of support. So we will prepare well to deliver a good game, and I hope for a victory for our club,” he added.

Pirates go up against a tricky and energetic Gallants side. It beat them 2-1 in the Betway Premiership this season.

