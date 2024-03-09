Orlando Pirates claim bragging rights after pulsating Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs produced one of the most pulsating performances in the Soweto Derby in recent years on Saturday. The blistering pace of the DStv Premiership’s biggest fixture kept the fans of both teams on the edges of their seats, if not on their feet, in the jam-packed FNB Stadium.

Truly speaking, it was one of the best derbies in the last 10 years or so.

Pirates came back from behind twice to romp home with a 3-2 victory at a jam-packed FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Huge demand for the derby

The demand for the game was so high that traffic leading to, and around the stadium, started jamming as early as 1pm. By the scheduled 3.30pm kick-off time, fans were still stuck outside and others were still streaming into the venue.

Kick-off was therefore delayed by 15 minutes to allow the supporters a safe entry into the stadium. As soon as the fans settled down, they created a razzmatazz atmosphere and a magical atmosphere for the players.

The delay and the patience paid off as both clubs started the match like a house on fire. Ashley du Preez opened the scoring in the sixth minute when he caught the Bucs defence napping. The early goal set the tone for the entire match, which proved to be a thriller.

Pirates equalised via a well-taken goal by Monnapule Saleng who sliced his shot past Bruce Bvuma in the Chiefs goals. Saleng benefited from careless defending from the Chiefs players. Du Preez pounced again to make it 2-1 in a first half that had the fans singing and chanting from start to finish.

Energised Buccaneers

Pirates came back from the break more determined. In the 58th minute, Thabiso Lebitso equalised with a peach of a goal that left Bvuma seeing stars. The goal energised the Buccaneers as they pushed forward for the killer punch.

It came 10 minutes later, via the super-charged Saleng. The Pirates forward, who had a good time on the right, grabbed the winner when he lobbed the ball over the advancing Bvuma. The goal sent the Pirates crowd into a state of frenzy, while the Chiefs supporters became crestfallen.

Towards the end, it was oohs and aahs as Pirates went for the kill and Chiefs seeking to level matters. But it was not to be, as the Buccaneers won the bragging rights of the Soweto derby.

