Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and staff hospitalised after car crash

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and five members of the club’s staff were involved in a car accident on Sunday night.

According to the club’s website, the accident occurred on the R21 highway as the team returned from Gqeberha, following their hard-fought 3–0 victory against Chippa United.

“Upon encountering a collision between two vehicles, coach Ouaddou and several staff members disembarked from the team bus to assist those involved,” reads part of the statement.

“Tragically, while attending to the scene, a Nissan NP200 vehicle collided with the stationary vehicles, striking the group and causing serious injuries.

“Coach Ouaddou, along with the five affected staff members, was immediately transported to hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care.”

Club asks for privacy

The statement reads further: “The club is in close contact with the medical team and will provide updates on their recovery in due course. At this stage, our priority is the health and well-being of our colleagues.

“The club has made arrangements to ensure that the affected individuals and their families receive all the necessary support during this difficult time.

“We ask for privacy and respect for those involved as they focus on recovery. Further updates will be communicated when appropriate.”

This is a developing story…

