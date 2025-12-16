Orlando Pirates coach refuses to compare Melusi Buthelezi with Sipho Chaine

After grabbing his opportunity and keeping a clean sheet in Orlando Pirates’ 2-0 win over the Carling All Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, Bucs’ number-two goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi can look forward to more game time in the new year.

Buthelezi is struggling to find some game time, playing second fiddle to regular starter and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, who is on top of his game.

But this has not stopped the former TS Galaxy shot-stopper from being ambitious and keeping on knocking on the door.

Against the All Stars, he was a little rusty, but he calmed his nerves to end the 90 minutes of regulation time without conceding a goal.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said that if Buthelezi continues to work hard, he should get some game time when the PSL reopens after the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in mid-January—but he refused to compare Buthelezi’s competencies to those of Chaine.

Said Ouaddou: “It is not the right time to compare my players—I never do that because it is not professional. Every player has qualities and different competencies, and I believe in my players and goalkeepers.”

“Of course, I had to make a selection; Sipho played the first part of the season and had a fantastic game, and I always tell Buthelezi to be patient, to work hard, and to wait for his moment.

“He played a terrific game and had a clean sheet, and he has to continue like that, and when the opportunity comes, he will play,” he added.

Pressure to win trophies

Ouaddou added that there is a lot of pressure to win trophies when you are working at a massive institution like Pirates. He said that you are expected to win everything.

“When you come to work at such a big club like Pirates, the mission is to win every game and everything. I cannot be clearer than that: our target is to win every competition. I think we are going for everything that is on the table, the league and the Nedbank Cup.

“We are playing to win all of those cups, and we are being transparent about it. We are showing our cards to be able to challenge for all these competitions.

“It is not going to be easy; we have to be humble. We cannot stop working or be lazy; we have to work—all of us.

“Our target now is for the players to go and have some rest; they worked very hard, and they must come back with a lot of ambition.

“Because if we start to sleep, I think there are fantastic teams in the PSL that can pass in front of us,” he explained further.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content