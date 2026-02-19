Orlando Pirates coach sends words of encouragement to Yanela Mbuthuma

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has sent some words of encouragement to his striker Yanela Mbuthuma, following his uninspiring performance against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mbuthuma was one of the players who did not receive the best of receptions from the supporters during their 2-1 defeat to Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old missed two big chances that could have changed the complexion of the game, for which they were punished by Masandawana, and it led to a disappointing defeat that ended their 11-match win streak at home.

Coach still believes in Mbuthuma

The defeat also meant that the Buccaneers are now three points ahead of Sundowns in the league standings, with the latter still having a game in hand to play.

Speaking after what was a high-intensity encounter at the Calabash, Ouaddou said the former Richards Bay youngster needs to continue working hard, as he has good qualities that will benefit the team for the rest of the season and possibly in the future.

“When you have a young player like Mbuthuma, who has many qualities and a bright future at the club, as a coach, you can only encourage and push him to continue working hard in training every day.

“For me, as a former professional football player, the only thing I know is hard work, professionalism, living a good lifestyle, and how you train.

“But Mbuthuma has been doing well and scoring in recent games. So, I know that he will continue to help us as a team, and when you are dealing with a young player like that, you’ve got to give him the confidence and belief.”

Goal-scoring chances not taken

Reacting to the disappointing defeat to a revived Sundowns side, Ouaddou admitted that his side should have scored early in the game but was punished and struggled to find that all-important equalising goal.

“We created chances in the first half, but unfortunately, we were not clinical in front of the goal, and Sundowns took their opportunities, which led to us changing our plans because we wanted to bounce back.

“We tried coming back into the game and getting the equaliser, but it did not happen, and it is football. We are sad about the result, but we will stay positive and proud of the team’s last three to four months.

“So, the journey continues for us because we still have many games to play, and we just need to remain positive ahead of the Nedbank Cup and another important game in two weeks [against Kaizer Chiefs],” Ouaddou added.

The Buccaneers face Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday before the sold-out Soweto Derby next weekend.

