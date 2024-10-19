Orlando Pirates electrocuted by Magesi FC in Carling Knockout

After winning the MTN8 trophy two weeks ago, Orlando Pirates were brought back to earth with a bang after PSL new kids on the block Magesi FC dumped them out of the Carling Knockout cup with a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

There was drama towards the end when Pirates, who were trailing 3-0, launched an amazing fightback. They scored two late goals and almost stole an equalizer, but the goal was judged off-sides by the referee and his linesman, much to the chagrin of the Bucs supporters, their fans and the technical team.

Magesi’s win, which is the biggest upset of the season, was orchestrated in front of Pirates’ supporters at the Orlando Stadium. Coached by former Pirates midfielder Clint Larsen, Magesi had a sterling game plan, and they stuck by it, frustrating the highly fancied Buccaneers from the first whistle.

They did not allow Pirates to play their normal flowing game and had them back-tracking and defending desperately. Magesi created a number of chances, and they capitalised on Bucs’ out of sorts defending. They opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when Delano Abrahams pounced and headed a cross from the left, leaving Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine in no man’s land.

Seven minutes later, Magesi increased their lead and shocked the home fans when Tshepo Kakora squared, and Thabiso Sesane deflected the ball into his own net. Sesane was having a nightmare in defence and he also made a late tackle on Deolin Mekoa which resulted in a penalty kick. Edmore Chirambadare’s initial spot kick was saved by Chaine, but Chirambadare headed the rebound home, making it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time.

In the second stanza, Pirates launched a fightback, but they continued missing several scoring chances. Bucs stars Relebohile Mofokeng and Kabelo Dlamini threw everything at Magesi but found their defence, led by Limbikani Mzava and Lehlogonolo Mokone on top of their game.

With five minutes remaining, Dlamini was rewarded with a goal when his long-range grass-cutter beat Elvis Chipezeze hands down, reducing the deficit to 3-1. Evidence Makgopa made it 3-2 a few minutes later. The two goals gave the fans a glimmer of hope, but it was too little too late.

