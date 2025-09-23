Orlando Pirates expected to rub salt into Siwelele’s wounds

After thrashing Lesotho’s Lioli FC 3-0 in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League at the Fre State Stadium on Saturday, Orlando Pirates are now turning Bloemfontein into their second slaughterhouse after they chose to remain in the City of Roses to orchestrate another trouncing of Siwelele FC in a league match tonight (Tuesday). Kick-off is at 7:30pm.

The Free State Stadium will once again play hosts to the Buccaneers, who visit one of the PSL’s newest teams, with the encounter kicking off the week’s league action. Pirates are likely to add salt into Siwelele’s wounds after the struggling newbies were nailed 2-0 by Magesi FC on Saturday in Polokwane.

It’s a fixture that’s expected to produce sparks, with the visitors looking to add three more points to their tally ahead of their return to Soweto, while the hosts are determined to make the most of home comforts with a big performance that could turn their season around.

Siwelele will also be keen to shrug off allegations of boardroom problems with reports that the team is struggling financially and that the players are travelling long distances by bus ahead of league matches. The team also sacked CEO Stan Matthews and assistant coach Andre Arendse on Monday.

Siwelele are desperate for points as they are lurking in the danger zone after a baptism of fire since news owners took over the club after purchasing the status of SuperSport United.

They may have started brightly with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Golden Arrows at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in front of their passionate supporters. After that, they could only master one draw and five defeats, and this has resulted in them occupying position 14 on the 16-team Betway Premiership. They are now staring relegation in the face and they will want to bounce back by claiming the scalp of the highly rejuvenated Buccaneers.

On Saturday, Pirates were unstoppable against the minnows from the Mountain Kingdom. Red-hot striker Tshegofatso Mabasa grabbed a second half brace while Oswin Appollis contributed the third goal for Bucs.

The unfancied chaps from the Mountain Kingdom worked hard throughout the 90 minutes and they made Pirates to sweat for their victory. In fact, the scoreline was flattering for the Buccaneers who were given a bit of a surprise by Lioli, whom they will meet in the second round over the weekend in Soweto.

The Soweto Giants are eighth on the standings and are in search of their fourth straight league victory. Three points on the night could take them as high as fourth place with a game in hand – a sharp turnaround from what was a difficult start to their league season.

Bucs recently welcomed club skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi back from injury and await the return of Deano van Rooyen, while Selaelo Rasebotja and Thabiso Sesane are also recovering from injuries that have kept them out of action during the early stages of the campaign.

