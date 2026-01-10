Orlando Pirates give Monnapule Saleng a cold farewell message

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have officially bid farewell to speedy winger Monnapule Saleng, who made a shock move to Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday.

“Thank you Monnapule Saleng,” Pirates said in a social media post.

Sundowns unveiled Saleng as their first official signing of the January transfer window, with more signings expected to be announced by the reigning Betway Premiership champions.

“Ready to light it up! Masandawana, meet our latest arrival, Monnapule Saleng. Pace, power, and pure ambition as he joins the Home of the Champions. Let the messages of support roll in,” Sundowns wrote on their social media platform.

Saleng joins the Brazilians at a crucial time of the season, as they are looking to reclaim their number one spot from current log leaders, Pirates.

The 27-year-old speedy winger spent the first half of the season on loan at the newly promoted hometown club Orbit College from parent club Pirates, but has now made a surprise, permanent switch to Masandawana.

Saleng will be looking to revive his career at Sundowns after months of struggle and uncertainty at the Buccaneers, where he found himself sidelined due to a contract dispute with the club bosses.

This ordeal resulted in him not featuring for the Buccaneers for the majority of last season, despite his impressive performances under former coach Jose Riveiro.

His situation reportedly plunged Saleng into a state of depression because he believed that the club was shortpaying him.

Kaizer Chiefs were rumoured to be interested in acquiring the services of the North-West-born flying winger, but it seemed that Bucs had made up their mind and shipped him off to Orbit.

Now, Saleng finds himself at Sundowns, a club where he has an opportunity to revive his career and prove a point that he is good enough.

He will be competing for a position against the likes of Tashreeq Matthews, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Arthur Sales, Kutlwano Letlhaku, and Thapelo Maseko, amongst others.

Saleng is expected to join Sundowns in training as soon as possible and will be hoping to make his debut when the PSL resumes on January 20, when they host Orbit at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

