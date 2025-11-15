Orlando Pirates invade Diepkloof in support of World Diabetes Day

It is World Diabetes Day, and Betway Premiership side Orlando Pirates seized the moment by visiting DRS Matebula Kuhlase & Partners Clinic in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Friday.

Led by coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and his assistant Mandla Ncikazi, Pirates senior players Tapelo Xoki, Bandile Shandu, and several DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) youngsters surprised the older people, who were at the clinic to get tested for Diabetes.

Former captains Happy Jele and Innocent Maela were also in attendance. They were there to show their full support for the course and raise awareness in the community about the importance of knowing your status.

Importance of knowing status

“As you all know, today is World Diabetes Day, so for us as a brand, Orlando Pirates, we had to make sure that we come here to spread awareness and encourage people to know their statuses for health and fitness purposes,” Maela told Sunday World.

“It is important for us to know what is happening inside our bodies. So, such initiatives are important, especially for our communities.

“I also tested, and I also encourage athletes to do the same. Because we are constantly active, so players need to know their statuses and remain healthy. Like they usually say, prevention is better than cure.”

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are currently gearing up for their Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants. And Ncikazi said the team is preparing as if the final is tomorrow. This despite most of their key players being on national team duty.

“I like how our team has adapted to our conditions; they don’t complain. So, having to prepare for such an important cup final when you have so many players away on national team duty, something that has not happened in a long time, it is not easy, but we appreciate and support it.

Preparing for the cup final

“We are continuing to prepare for the final as if most of our key players are not here. So our preparations are as serious as if we are playing the cup final tomorrow.

“Every training session is taken seriously. And I am confident that with this kind of spirit in the team. We will get positive results and hopefully win the cup final,” Ncikazi added.

Pirates and Gallants will cross swords in the Carling Knockout final on December 6. The match will take place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.