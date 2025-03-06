Orlando Pirates’ medical room resembling a casualty ward

The Orlando Pirates medical team is working around the clock to get injured players back on the field as the race for the league title slowly approaches fever pitch.

On Wednesday, Bucs toiled to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

It was evident that they missed about seven of their players who are still recovering from injuries.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro’s team is taking strain after a number of key players were sidelined due to injuries, and the team needs its soldiers back in action soonest.

There is still the Nedbank Cup and the Caf Champions League competitions to play for this season.

Riveiro’s team is lacking in depth, with some of the key players not available for selection.

Four games in hand

Pirates are regarded as the only team that can give defending champions and current log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns a run for their money.

However, they could be falling behind in terms of points. They have four games in hand and will need each and every player healthy and ready to take on the field.

Star player and one of Riveiro’s trusted soldiers, Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi, missed out on the clashes against Marumo Gallants and Chippa.

He continues to undergo rehabilitation from an injury he suffered in their 2-1 win against Cape Town City last week.

“Tito sustained a grade-one strain in our match against Cape Town City. We will continue to monitor his situation and provide the technical team with daily updates on his progress,” reads a Pirates report.

Defensive midfielder Miguel Timm is recovering from an ankle injury.

The club has explained that Timm is undergoing on-field rehabilitation work while also attending physiotherapy sessions. He is expected to return to full training in two weeks.

The club provided an update on other players who are on their way to recovery:

Thabiso Monyane (Hamstring)

Monyane has started field-based rehabilitation with emphasis on agility, aerobic endurance, and accelerations and decelerations. He is expected to start high-speed running next week.

Zakhele Lepasa (Ankle)

The player has started field-based training with the strength and conditioning team.

Olisa Ndah (Shin)

Ndah has completed his rehabilitation and has returned to full training. He is currently working on his match fitness.

Thabiso Lebitso (Ankle)

He continues to undergo treatment post surgery. He is attending physiotherapy sessions for acute management.

Thabiso Sesane (Achillies)

Like Lebitso, Sesane also underwent a successful procedure and is currently undergoing treatment while attending physiotherapy sessions for acute management.

