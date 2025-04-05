Orlando Pirates narrow gap at the top after 1-0 win over City

Orlando Pirates have narrowed the gap between themselves and Betway Premiership log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to 12 points.

The Buccaneers scored a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Polokwane City this afternoon.

They are now on 46 points with three games in hand on Sundowns, who sit comfortably on top on 58 points.

For Polokwane City and coach Phuti Mohafe, the result means that they remain in position six. They have collected 34 points in 24 matches with one win in their last five outings.

The coach announced his departure

In what was an emotional game for most of the Buccaneers, after Jose Riveiro announced that he would step down as head coach at the end of the season, the Polokwane crowd made sure that they came out to the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in their numbers.

Shortly after the final whistle, the majority of the staunch football lovers quickly made their way to the stadium across to witness Kaizer Chiefs battle TS Galaxy for the three points later this evening.

The Spaniard fielded a strong starting line-up. Dribbling wizard Patrick Maswanganyi made a return after spending time on the sidelines due to injury.

As expected, Pirates started the game on the front foot. They took the game to the home side, dominating the play and creating goal-scoring opportunities.

Spurned chances

City did, however, get a glorious chance in the opening stages. Oswin Appollis went one-on-one against the Bucs goalkeeper but Sipho Chaine was equal to the task.

Relebohile Mofokeng could have scored 20 minutes into the game. He was set up by Mohau Nkota with a delightful outside-footed pass, but Mofokeng’s effort went a whisker off the post.

The second half was relatively the same, as Riveiro’s men picked up from where they left off banging on the Rise and Shine’s door.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 67th minute. Nkosinathi Sibisi, in the right place at the right time, scored from a rebound after City goalkeeper Brian Bwire spilled the ball from his grasp.

The stray ball ended up in Sibisi’s path and he ensured The Sea Robbers walked away with the much-needed three points.

