Orlando Pirates players pick Nkosinathi Sibisi to lead them as team captain

Orlando Pirates have officially named defender Nkosinathi Sibisi as the new club captain, and the recently crowned Defender of the Season has reacted to the announcement.

The announcement comes on the back of Sibisi bagging the Defender of the Season accolade during the Premier Soccer League Awards on Tuesday night.

“It is truly an honour and privilege to be named captain of this great institution,” Sibsi told the club’s media team.

“It’s a responsibility that I accept, and I promise to fulfil the role in the best way I possibly can.”

Sibisi takes over the armband left vacant by former long-serving club defender Innocent Maela, who left the club at the end of last season.

Maela led the Buccaneers from 2022 after taking over as captain from club legend Happy Jele.

“In keeping with the club tradition, the appointment [of a captain] came directly from the players themselves through a confidential voting process,” Pirates explained in a statement about the process of choosing the captain.

“Emerging as the team’s clear choice to wear the captain’s armband is defender Nkosinathi Sibisi.”

Xoki, Mbokazi chosen as vice-captains

The club also announced that Sibisi will be assisted by fellow defenders Tapelo Xoki and Mbekezeli Mbokazi as vice-captains.

Sibisi will lead the Buccaneers as the official captain for the first time when they host Polokwane City in the quarterfinal of the MTN8 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sibisi beat Grant Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC’s Thabo Moloisane to the Defender of the Season award.

“With this award, I would like to thank my family and everyone who has been involved in my football career,” Sibisi said after winning the award.

“But most importantly, I would like to thank the Orlando Pirates technical team, the management, the supporters, and my teammates, because without them, this would not have been possible. So, this one is for you guys.”

