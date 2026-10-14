Orlando Pirates start Carling Knockout defence against Milford FC

The 2026/27 Carling Knockout is back for another installment and Orlando Pirates will start their title defense against in-form Milford FC at the Orlando Arena.

Pirates have already failed to defend their MTN8 title, after recently suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns. So, Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will want to go all out and defend their Knockout crown.

Sundowns will entertain strugglers Marumo Gallants in what will be a home fixture for the African champions.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, will face off against TS Galaxy in a home fixture. The Glamour Boys have not had the best of starts this season, having won three of their eight league fixtures and drew five.

Carling Knockout Official Fixtures:

Kruger United vs AmaZulu FC

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants

Golden Arrows vs Chippa United

Durban City vs Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC

Polokwane City vs Siwelele FC

Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay FC

Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy