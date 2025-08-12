Orlando Pirates strikers, defenders must up game – Edward Motale

The Betway Premiership action will be in full swing on Tuesday, with the runners-up, Orlando Pirates, and the reigning champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, hoping to make amends for their dismal 2025–26 season debuts.

On Saturday, the Sea Robbers easily lost to Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Orlando Stadium, while the Brazilians were held to a 1-1 draw against Chippa United away from home at Nelson Mandela Bay in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

This evening’s fixtures see Pirates travelling to Mangaung’s Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Free State, where they have a tricky date with Marumo Gallants.

Bathlabani Ba Ntwa, as Gallants are fondly called, are still in cloud nine following their 2-1 victory away to Richards Bay.

Clear scoring opportunities

Pirates legend Edward “Magents” Motale said the Sea Robbers did nothing wrong during their match against United, and that lady luck was not on their side.

“I don’t think it is time to panic after just one match. After all, the players did their best to win the match, but luck was not on their side,” he told Sunday World.

Motale, however, blamed the club’s goal poachers for failing to convert what looked like clear scoring opportunities but only to fumble in front of the goalmouth.

“Watching that match, I observed that they created 13 excellent scoring opportunities, but their poor finishing proved costly.”

“Defensively, the club was very shaky, something which they need to rectify to avoid further disappointment,” added Motale, who was the winning captain in 1995 when the mighty Buccaneers lifted the CAF Champions League trophy.

Sundowns, on the other hand, will be welcoming AmaZulu at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.

New signee blames players

The Brazilians’ new signee, Zuko Mdunyelwa, who made his debut in his hometown in Sundowns colours against his former club, admitted that players failed to do what was expected of them against Chippa.

“Despite playing away, we had our supporters rallying behind us, but then we failed to win that match for them,” said the 26-year-old right-back.

He added: “We have since gone back to the drawing board to rectify our mistakes, something which will be witnessed in our next match against AmaZulu.”

AmaZulu started their season positively by defeating newcomers Orbit FC 1-0, although the goal was an own goal by Orbit.

Two more Betway Premiership matches will see Orbit FC entertain Siwelele (formerly SuperSport United) at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, while in Umlazi’s King Zwelithini Stadium, Golden Arrow will host Richards Bay in the KwaZulu-Natal derby.

All four matches will commence at 7.30pm.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content