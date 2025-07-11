Orlando Pirates suffer defeat in off-season opener in Spain

Orlando Pirates suffered a defeat on their return to the Marbella Football Centre, going down 2-0 in Friday’s pre-season friendly against English side Bolton Wanderers.

Despite the disappointment on the scoreboard, it was a much-needed exercise for the Soweto giants with 22 players – including nine new signings – getting an opportunity in the first of four friendly matches scheduled for this year’s Spanish excursion.

Newly crowned Cypriot champions Pafos FC are next on the schedule on Sunday July 13. The tour will continue with fixtures against La Liga outfit Las Palmas on July 17, before concluding with a test against Granada on July 19.

New and fringe players such as Melusi Buthelezi, Lebone Seema, Tshepho Mashiloane, Nkosikhona Ndaba, Sihle Nduli, Simphiwe Selepe, Sipho Mbule, Masindi Nemtajela, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Tshepang Moremi and Oswin Appollis were given a run to settle in.

Bucs new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is using the off-season tour to Spain to integrate new players into the squad and also to fine-tune his players for rigours of the coming new season. The Buccaneers overachieved under Jose Ribeiro and a lot of pressure is already on the shoulders of Ouaddou to hit the ground running and continue winning silverware.

Back in Malaga for the third year running, the Buccaneers found chances hard to come by initially despite enjoying their fair share of ball possession. The Whites meanwhile did find an opportunity in the opening 10 minutes through a header from centre-back Josh Dacres-Cogley who sent the ball looping over the crossbar.

A well-organised defensive effort from the English side kept Pirates at bay throughout the opening quarter, and it was only after the first water break where they found a way through following some neat interplay between Relebohile Mofokeng and Sipho Mbule before the new signing’s effort at goal was directed out for a corner. The midfielder was at it again soon after, this time firing at goal from outside the box and sending his effort narrowly wide.

As halftime approached, the Buccaneers were made to rue not making the most of that period of ascendancy as the Whites edged ahead from a set piece. Winger Charlie Warren had the final touch as he placed the ball past Sipho Chaine into the net after getting on the end of a ball delivered by George Thomason.

On the hour mark, George Johnston rose up to nod in the winning goal from close range, ending the match as a contest.

