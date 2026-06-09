Orlando Pirates welcome four new signings, confirm exit of Sipho Mbule

Recently crowned Betway Premiership champions, Orlando Pirates, have on Tuesday announced the signing of four new players and confirmed several exits, including Sipho Mbule.

“After weeks of speculation and countless headlines across the football social media landscape, Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm the signings of Mthetheleli Mthiyane (Stellenbosch FC), Sbangani Zulu (Richards Bay), as well as Bohale Ngwato and Ghampani Lungu (both from Siwelele),” Pirates said in a statement.

“The arrival of Mthiyane sees defender Thabiso Lebitso moving in the opposite direction to join the Maroons as part of a swap deal. Further details regarding these new signings will be shared in due course,” added Pirates.

The club also announced that it will not be extending the stay of star midfielder Mbule after spending a single season at the club.

“Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm the departure of five players following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

“The players who will be leaving the club upon the conclusion of their respective contracts are Bandile Shandu, Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Karim Kimvuidi, and Deivi Miguel Vieira (Gilberto).

“Each of the players departs having contributed to the Orlando Pirates’ journey in their own way, and the club would like to place on record its appreciation for their service during their time with the Buccaneers.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club thanks Bandile, Sipho, Tshegofatso, Karim, and Gilberto for their service and wishes them all the best in the next chapters of their respective careers,” the statement concluded.

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