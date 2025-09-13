Orlando Pirates win Wafa-Wafa cup for fourth time in a row

Super-sub Tshepang Moremi was the two-goal hero when Orlando Pirates rewrote the history books by winning the MTN8 trophy for four consecutive seasons after they clobbered Stellenbosch FC 3-0 at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers have entrenched themselves as Wafa-Wafa cup kings after another impressive performance, especially in extra time, where they shifted a gear up and ran rings around their opponents, who seemingly ran out of legs.

To be honest, the score was not a true reflection of the match as Stellies punched above their weight and matched the Buccaneers toe to toe for most parts of the game during regulation time, until it went pear-shaped in the added 30 minutes of extra time.

The match had all the ingredients of a cup final – tackles were flying and both goalkeepers were kept busy as the strikers went in search for goals. The fans too came to the party and filled the 2010 World Cup stadium to capacity. They chanted and sang their lungs out in support of the teams. As expected, Pirates dominated in numbers but the Stellies players were unfazed as they stuck to their game plan.

Pulsating game

Even though the game was balanced and action swung from end to end, Pirates had a slight advantage and created the better chances. Sipho Mbule, Thalenthe Mbatha and Relebohile were dictating terms in midfield but they could not unlock Stellies’ well-disciplined backline. Evidence Makgopa drew a fine save from Sage Stephens from point blank as the chances went begging.

On the opposite side, Devon Titus, Lehlohonolo Mojela and Andre de Jong made sure that the Bucs defenders had a busy day in the office. Sanele Barns fluffed a great chance to score when he sliced his shot wide off the posts with Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine in no man’s land.

As the clock ticked towards fulltime, Pirates wanted the win more than their counterparts and they threw everyone forward but the Capetonians held their nerves. The game went into extra time and substitute Moremi opened the scoring two minutes after the restart. He connected to a world class cross from Oswin Appollis on the right and slotted the ball past Stephens to give the Buccaneers the lead. The goal sent the stadium into a state of frenzy and wild celebrations ensued.

Pirates made it 2-0 via a well-orchestrated move started by Mofokeng who unhinged the Stellies defence and located Moremi who parted for Tshegofatso Mabasa who rolled the into the net. Moremi then grabbed his brace and it was game, set and match.

Stellies were deflated and the goals somewhat killed their morale. But nonetheless, they kept on going, but with less oomph and guile. The referee’s final whistle brought tears of joy and celebrations that are expected to go on until the morning.

