Orlando Pirates players dominate Bafana Bafana’s preliminary AFCON squad

Orlando Pirates players are dominating the list in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad that has been announced by head coach Hugo Broos on Monday.

Broos has picked 12 players from the Sea Robbers. Mamelodi Sundowns — the only South African club still competing in the CAF Champions League following Orlando Pirates’ exit —has 10 players in the provisional squad.

Kaizer Chiefs, the biggest team in South Africa, is represented by four players.

Afcon in Morocco

These players will be part of Bafana’s preparations for the upcoming CAF Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). It is scheduled for next month in Morocco.

Those who make the final cut will have little time to enjoy this year’s festive season with their families. This after CAF opted to host the tournament between December and January, instead of the traditional June–July window.

This year’s Afcon, featuring 24 nations, will run throughout the festive period. It kicks off on December 21 and concludes on January 18.

Broos’ charges have been drawn in a tough Group B alongside Angola, Egypt, and Zimbabwe. Bafana Bafana will open their campaign against Angola on December 22. This will take place at the modern, 40 000-seater Grand Stade de Marrakech.

Their second match will be against continental heavyweights Egypt on December 26 (Boxing Day). This will be at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir.

Bafana will then wrap up their group-stage fixtures against neighbours Zimbabwe on December 29, returning to the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

They have since qualified for their first Fifa World Cup for the first time via the qualifications since 2002. Broos’ charges are still fresh from a 3-1 victory over Zambia in a friendly international match.

Bafana Bafana’s Afcon preliminary squad is as follows:

