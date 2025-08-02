Oswin Appollis ready to face former teammates in his Bucs debut

Orlando Pirates new signing Oswin Appollis is ready to face his old club Polokwane City in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at the Orlando Stadium this afternoon at 3pm.

The Bafana Bafana international crossed the floor to the Buccaneers during the off-season after a very successful spell with Rise and Shine and coincidentally, he will be facing his former teammates in his first appearance in the famous black and white jersey.

Fans have been starving for some diski action in the off-season so much so that the game was sold out by Friday morning. So, the stakes will be high, and a lot will be expected from the marauding winger. He is under no illusion as to the mammoth task at hand against City, a team he knows and understands very well.

No walk in the park

“Of course, It’s going to be difficult as they (Polokwane City) are a strong team,” Appollis told the club’s website.

“Most importantly, we have to focus on what we do as a group. Getting my first trophy as a footballer; I mean, who doesn’t want to win trophies? Plus, helping the team when I’m called up to come to do my job [is an honour].”

Appollis has also detailed how he has experienced life as a Pirates player so far: “It’s amazing. I’m happy to be part of this big club and the teammates have been great to me. Growing up watching Pirates was amazing and most of my good friends support the club. The day they inquired about me, I didn’t hesitate to sign.”

According to the Bucs website, there is one feather missing from the cap of what is an established career. Already capped 11 times by South Africa, the Cape Town-born winger is yet to hoist a major domestic trophy.

Such an achievement was high on his wish list when he sounded out what he hopes to achieve with the Sea Robbers. The first step towards achieving that could be taken against a side he knows quite well as an ally, but not so much as a foe.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content