Overzealous Hugo Broos sends bold message to critics ahead of Czechia clash

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has once again gotten under the skin of millions of South Africans with his recent statement blasting at fans who were critical of his starting line-up against Mexico in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup last week.

Broos approached the Mexico game with an unusual 3-5-2 lineup, which meant that he only had two natural attacking players, with nine defensive ones, including the goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

His baffling tactics backfired, as his side not only lost by a 2-0 goal margin, but they also got two straight red cards. Bafana also made headlines and were on pundits’ lips across the world for their poor and uninspiring performance.

‘I won’t listen to trash’

Now, with Bafana in a position where they must win or at least salvage a draw against the Czech Republic on Thursday to keep their qualifying hopes to the last 32 alive, Broos felt the need to go in front of the media to address his critics, saying that he will not listen to “trash”, referring to concerns raised by millions of South Africans on social media.

“I’m nearly 40 years a coach, and there’s a side of the job of criticism, and for those who don’t know, I do things my way, and I never listen to the trash of social media,” Broos said in his pre-match press conference, via SuperSport Football.

“I never listen to people who think they are important and think they have to criticise them, and if seen what they have done before, I think it’s better if they shut up.

“Again, I know what went wrong [in the game against Mexico], we had a debriefing after the game, the players know it, and I will do things my way. If tomorrow [the critics] want this one or that one in the team and I don’t agree, they will not be in the team.”

Despite the Belgian grey-head’s sense of stubbornness in the calls for the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, and Tshepang Moremi, amongst others, to feature against Czechia, the best way for Bafana to win or get a result is to be offensive, and Broos must not repeat his questionable tactics in Atlanta.