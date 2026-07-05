Soccer

Palacios defends Foster’s performance

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Lyle Foster
Augusto Palacios is Lyle Foster’s mentor and was responsible for grooming him to stardom. / Twitter

Former Bafana Bafana coach and renowned development guru, Augusto Palacios has fired back at critics of his Bafana and Burnley FC protégée, Lyle Foster’s performance at the 2026 World Cup. Foster failed to make an impression in the build-up and also when he was tasked to lead Bafana’s attack in Mexico.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Former Bafana Bafana coach and renowned development guru, Augusto Palacios has fired back at critics of his Bafana and Burnley FC protégée, Lyle Foster’s performance at the 2026 World Cup.
  • Foster failed to make an impression in the build-up and also when he was tasked to lead Bafana’s attack in Mexico.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.

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