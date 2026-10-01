Palacios gives Foster advice on how to get back into Bafana squad

With Bafana Bafana now firmly in the post-Hugo Broos era, with several players being given a chance by new boss Pitso Mosimane, legendary youth coach Augusto Palacios has advised striker Lyle Foster on how he can bounce back, and return to the national team.

Foster missed out on the final Bafana 30-man squad for the two 2027 Pamoja Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches against Guinea and Eritrea, including the much-anticipated friendly match against Egypt.

Currently on the books of Houston Dynamo, on loan from English Championship side Burnley in search of game time, Foster will be looking to regain his confidence and ultimately get back into the Bafana setup.

Palacios, the man who discovered and developed Foster, said he knows exactly what the 26-year-old must do to get Mosimane’s attention and return to lead the Bafana attack.

READ: Palacios defends Foster’s performance

“For me, whenever there is an opportunity for you to play consistently… it does not matter if it is in Qatar, Saudi Arabia or even the USA, it is not a problem,” Palacios said during an exclusive sit-down with Sunday World recently.

“You must remember that age is also a key component. Foster is only 26, so he can play one season in the United States and go back to Europe if he does well. All he needs to do is fight and show his qualities, because he has the capacity to do so.

“All he needs to do is focus on his game, work hard, believe in himself, try to enjoy his football, and ensure that he goes back to Bafana Bafana.

“He can start on a clean slate with the new coach, Pitso Mosimane, who I think will have a better understanding of South African players.”

READ: Back Pitso and forget the Broos era, says Augusto Palacios

Foster will have stiff competition in that striker’s role at Bafana, with the likes of Iqraam Rayners, Cassius Mailula and Yanela Mbuthuma raising their hands in the current camp.

Other strikers like Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa will also be pushing to return to the national team. Another rising and exciting striker, Nqaba Xulu, has been outstanding so far this season since joining Richards Bay from Milford FC.

So, Foster is faced with tough competition, but, he arguably remains the best striker in recent years for South Africa since Benni McCarthy.

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