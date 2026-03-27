Panama coach reveals reason behind playing against Bafana

The 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations are in full swing, with Bafana Bafana hosting Central American side Panama at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night.

The second game takes place in Cape Town, where the two sides will wrap up their much-anticipated double header on Wednesday.

Why Panama?

In light of several questions surrounding the choice to face Panama instead of teams like Brazil and Argentina, Los Canaleros coach Thomas Christiansen explained it was important for them to face Bafana, as they are drawn against an African team in the upcoming World Cup.

“Yes, well, the reason why we chose to play against South Africa is that we are facing Ghana in the World Cup, an African team,” Christiansen said as he shared the same sentiments as Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Broos said that Panama is the best opponent in trying to measure themselves against a Central American side, as Bafana is playing against co-host Mexico in the opening match.

‘Same style of play as Mexico’

“Why Panama? Well, Panama is ranked 30 places higher than us. So that means something. Secondly, it’s a Central American country with the same style of play as Mexico, our first opponent in the World Cup,” Broos said.

“So, I think it was the right choice to choose Panama for two games here in South Africa. It will teach us a lot about the middle American style of playing football. The result is not that important.”

‘Same style of play as Ghana’

Christiansen echoed the words of Broos regarding the reasoning behind choosing to prepare for the World Cup against an African team, saying that Bafana and the Black Stars of Ghana have similarities in their playing style.

“And there are many things similar in one team and another, and that’s our preparation for that World Cup. For me, the fact that we must play two games against South Africa is not a problem.

“It’s an advantage to stay in the same place, play two games, giving time to each player to show themselves. And again, the most important thing is that we can use these games for preparation,” Christiansen added.

The game kicks off at 7pm.

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